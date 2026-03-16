Nechi: Global Mobility Is The New Wealth Africans Should Explore Through Citizenship

Franklin Nechi, the Chairman, Optival Capital Partners, in this interaction in Lagos, speaks on global mobility potential as the new wealth and how Africans can navigate the new era of citizenship, access and opportunities, especially now that the global landscape of migration and citizenship undergoes a profound reset with Africans increasingly confronted with the critical question of how individuals, families and entrepreneurs can secure stability, opportunity and global access in an uncertain world. Sunday Ojeme reports

What major shifts should Nigerians and Africans be paying attention to as 2026 unfolds?

Three major shifts are reshaping global mobility in 2026, and Africans who are paying attention will quickly realise that the rules of international migration are evolving rather than disappearing.

First, there is tighter screening across most immigration pathways, particularly those linked to investment or residency programmes. Governments today place far greater emphasis on security checks, sourceof-funds verification, tax transparency and comprehensive background documentation.

This means applications must now be far more carefully prepared, professionally structured and compliant with international standards.

In many ways, this is a positive development because it strengthens the credibility of legitimate programmes while filtering out speculative or poorly documented applications. Second, Europe is recalibrating its investment migration landscape. For years, many European countries offered residency options tied primarily to real estate purchases.

Today, that model is being reconsidered. Governments increasingly prefer programmes that emphasise productive investment, job creation or broader economic contribution.

Spain, for instance, ended its Golden Visa programme in April 2025, and other countries are introducing stricter frameworks or modifying existing schemes.Third, North America is moving toward more strategic immigration policies aligned with national priorities.

Canada’s 2026–2028 immigration plan reflects a more managed approach, stabilising permanent resident admissions while tightening the inflow of temporary residents and focusing on skills that match labour market needs. The key takeaway is simple: the rules are evolving, and planning must evolve with them.

Is the world closing its doors, or are the doors simply changing shape?

The world is not closing its doors; it is changing the shape of those doors. In the past, many applicants approached migration with a “try your luck” mindset—submit an application and hope for approval.

That era is fading. Today’s environment rewards strategic migration planning, where eligibility, documentation, compliance and credibility matter far more than before. Countries still want globally mobile families, entrepreneurs, investors and talented professionals.

However, they are designing immigration systems that balance openness with domestic priorities—such as protecting housing markets, ensuring national security and filling critical labour shortages. So opportunities certainly remain. The difference is that successful applicants treat mobility not as a gamble but as a carefully structured investment decision.

How do geopolitical tensions, security concerns and economic nationalism influence immigration policies—and how should Africans interpret them?

These forces shape immigration policies very directly. Security concerns are driving deeper vetting processes and stricter admissibility checks in many countries.

Background verification is becoming more sophisticated, and in some jurisdictions even digital footprints are examined during screening. Economic nationalism also plays a role. Governments increasingly favourapplicants who fill specific economic or professional gaps.

In Canada, for example, priority sectors may include healthcare, engineering, technology and aviation. In other jurisdictions, language skills or specialised expertise may carry additional weight. Geopolitics adds another layer of complexity.

Diplomatic tensions or regional security issues can sometimes lead to sudden visa restrictions or policy adjustments. For African families, the correct response is not panic but preparation.

Global mobility should be viewed as a form of risk management, ensuring that documentation is strong, compliance standards are met and multiple pathways are explored.

How has the meaning of a second passport evolved beyond travel convenience?

A second passport today represents far more than a travel document,it has become a strategic asset. For entrepreneurs, it ensures business continuity by enabling easier access to international markets, banking systems and supply chains. For families, it of

At Optiva, we do not recommend countries based on trends or headlines. We focus on fit-forpurpose mobility aligned with each client’s business goals, family priorities and compliance requirements

fers resilience by expanding choices around education, healthcare and long-term stability. And for investors, it opens doors to living, working and structuring assets across multiple jurisdictions.

In many ways, global mobility now functions like insurance. You may not urgently need it today, but when circumstances change, the value becomes immediately clear.

Why is reliance on a single nationality increasingly risky for entrepreneurs and families in emerging markets?

Because risks can arise suddenly and unpredictably. Currency volatility, capital controls or financial restrictions can limit access to global payments. Political developments may affect travel or visa policies. Immigration rules in destination countries can change overnight.

When your entire life plan depends on a single passport, one economy and one system, you are exposed to concentration risk. Smart wealth planning reduces concentration risk, and that principle now applies not only to financial assets but also to citizenship and residency.

What should investors understand about Europe’s evolving investment migration landscape?

Europe is moving toward greater scrutiny and stronger regulation. The era of quick real estate purchases leading directly to residency is gradually fading. Spain’s Golden Visa closure in April 2025 and Ireland’s earlier termination of its Immigrant Investor Programme demonstrate how governments periodically reassess such initiatives.

There are also ongoing discussions within the European Union about governance, security and transparency in investor migration programmes. However, Europe remains attractive for many investors. The key is to focus on credible pathways, strong documentation and realistic timelines.

Canada has announced ambitious immigration targets for 2026–2028. How significant is this for Africans?

Canada continues to be highly significant, but its immigration system is becoming more structured and selective. The country’s 2026– 2028 plan aims to restore balance by managing temporary resident inflows while maintaining stable permanent resident admissions.

Canada is also refining its selection criteria to prioritise applicants whose skills align with labour shortages. For Africans with the right profiles – strong education, relevant work experience and language proficiency – the opportunities remain substantial.

Beyond the US and Europe, which regions are emerging as global access hubs?

Three regions stand out. The Middle East, particularly the Gulf, offers strong business connectivity, modern infrastructure and excellent global travel networks.

Parts of Asia are also developing residence and talent programmes that support international entrepreneurs. Finally, there are strategic bridge jurisdictions that provide stable residency frameworks and strong global mobility advantages.

At Optiva, we do not recommend countries based on trends or headlines. We focus on fitfor-purpose mobility aligned with each client’s business goals, family priorities and compliance requirements.

What is driving demand for second citizenship among Africans?

Demand is driven by a combination of foresight, ambition and practical planning. African families increasingly think globally about their children’s education, healthcare access and business expansion. Many see mobility as a strategic advantage rather than an escape plan.

How do you respond to critics who see mobility as capital flight?

When structured properly, it is capital expansion, not capital flight. Globally mobile Africans often earn more, build stronger international networks and reinvest those resources back home through businesses, property development and philanthropy. The objective is not abandonment but options and opportunity.

Can global access contribute to Africa’s development?

Absolutely. Globally mobile Africans can channel investment back into the continent, transfer skills and knowledge gained abroad and strengthen trade connections between African markets and international partners. In this way, mobility transforms Africans into connectors between economies.

What is Optiva’s core advisory message for 2026?

Our message is simple: treat global mobility like wealth planning. Start early, stay compliant, diversify smartly, and choose credible pathways.In 2026, success will not belong to the fastest movers but to the most prepared movers.

What role will Optiva play in helping Africans navigate this complexity?

Optiva will serve as a strategic advisor, execution partner and compliance guardian, helping clients identify the right pathways, manage documentation and structure their mobility strategies responsibly. We do not sell dreams. We build durable strategies.

What is the central message in all of these?

In today’s world, access itself has value and those who plan early and diversify intelligently will be best positioned to thrive.