Necessary Rebuke To The Thrones Of Ife, Oyo – The Sunday Mail

Necessary rebuke to the thrones of Ife, Oyo

Dear Editor,

The stools of the Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin of Oyo are among the most revered institutions not only in Yorubaland but across the African world. They are thrones steeped in history, sacrifice, discipline, and moral authority.

Precisely because of this exalted status, those who occupy them are held to standards far higher than ordinary men. Sadly, recent conduct from both palaces suggests a troubling departure from the restraint, finesse, and quiet dignity that once defined these sacred offices.

It must be stated plainly: neither the current Ooni of Ife nor the Alaafin of Oyo, by conduct and comportment, fully reflects the gravitas, discipline, and regal restraint exemplified by many of their predecessors. The Yoruba crown is not sustained by spectacle, proximity to power, or social media validation; it is sustained by wisdom, discretion, moral authority, and service to the people.

The ongoing rivalry whether overt or subtle—between these two foremost stools is deeply disappointing. It diminishes the collective dignity of Yorubaland and reduces ancient institutions to the level of contemporary power tussles. Supremacy debates rooted in selective history, public grandstanding, or symbolic one-upmanship do not elevate either throne.

Instead, they erode goodwill, weaken unity, and invite ridicule from both within and outside Yorubaland. History is clear on two incontestable truths. First, Ile-Ife remains the spiritual source of the Yoruba people. Second, the Oyo Empire was a dominant political and military force in its era—but one that was contested, resisted, and ultimately dismantled by other Yoruba polities who never accepted permanent subjugation.

To weaponise either history today for contemporary dominance is both intellectually dishonest and politically unproductive. More importantly, both Kabiyesi appear increasingly distracted by optics, ceremonies, and controversies that do little to improve the lived realities of their subjects.

Conduct unbecoming of revered stools—whether through politicisation, unnecessary proximity to partisan actors, or indulgence in public theatrics—undermines the moral authority that Yoruba monarchs once wielded effortlessly. The Yoruba people do not need rival kings competing for influence; they need leaders competing in service.

The true measure of greatness today lies not in declarations or pageantry, but in tangible outcomes: modern infrastructure, economic revitalisation, cultural renaissance, youth empowerment, social cohesion, and peace within their domains.

One cannot ignore the contrast with past occupants of both stools—men who spoke less, acted with restraint, avoided needless controversy, and commanded respect without seeking attention. Those were monarchs whose presence calmed tensions rather than inflamed them, whose authority was moral rather than performative.

This is therefore a respectful but firm call to both Kabiyesi: Return to the essence of Yoruba kingship. Withdraw from avoidable controversies. Rise above rivalry.

Invest your energy in rebuilding your towns, strengthening your institutions, and improving the welfare of your people. Yoruba unity is fragile and precious. It will not be preserved by supremacy wars or palace politics, but by cooperation, humility, and a shared commitment to progress.

History will not remember who hosted the grandest ceremony or attracted the most powerful guests. It will remember who used their throne to uplift their people and safeguard the dignity of Yorubaland. The stools of Ife and Oyo are bigger than the men who occupy them. It is time for both kings to act accordingly. ‘Dipo Aliu writes from Texas, United States of America

ICPC‘s struggle to cleanse Nigeria’s public sector of corruption

Dear Editor, Corruption remains one of Nigeria’s greatest obstacles to development. It drains public resources, undermines governance, and deepens poverty. While the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) often takes the spotlight in the anti-graft war, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) quietly tackles corruption from a different angle.

Established in 2000, the ICPC was designed not only to prosecute offenders but also to prevent corruption before it happens. Unlike the EFCC, which focuses heavily on financial crimes and money laundering, the ICPC’s mandate is broader. It investigates cases of bribery, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds, while also working to instil ethical values in public institutions.

This dual focus on enforcement and prevention sets it apart, making it a key player in Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture. One of the ICPC’s most impactful initiatives has been its scrutiny of government budgets and projects. Through its “Constituency Project Tracking” programme, the commission monitors how funds allocated for local projects are spent.

This initiative has uncovered abandoned or poorly executed projects, forcing accountability from public officials. For communities across Nigeria, it has brought renewed hope that long-promised infrastructure will no longer disappear into thin air.

The commission has also invested heavily in anti-corruption education. From secondary schools to universities, ICPC has launched integrity clubs and campaigns to instil values of honesty and accountability in young Nigerians. The idea is that fighting corruption is not just about punishing offenders but also about changing a culture that has normalised it.

This preventive approach is slow and subtle, but its long-term impact could be transformative. However, the ICPC faces significant challenges. Like the EFCC, it is often accused of being hampered by political interference. Critics argue that some cases are pursued selectively, while powerful individuals sometimes escape prosecution.

This perception undermines confidence in the commission’s independence and raises doubts about whether it can truly deliver justice without fear or favour. Funding and manpower constraints also limit the ICPC’s effectiveness.

With corruption widespread across multiple sectors from education to health, oil to infrastructure—the commission’s capacity to investigate and prosecute cases is overstretched. Many Nigerians believe that without greater resources, ICPC will remain reactive rather than proactive in the battle against graft.

Another obstacle is Nigeria’s slow judicial process. Corruption cases drag on for years in the courts, often outlasting the attention of the public. By the time verdicts are reached, many citizens have lost faith in the process. This judicial bottleneck weakens the deterrent effect of the ICPC’s prosecutions.

Despite these challenges, the commission has scored some victories. From securing convictions of public servants who demanded bribes to recovering misappropriated funds, the ICPC has demonstrated that accountability is possible.

Its preventive programmes, though less visible, are quietly shaping a new generation of Nigerians who see integrity as a virtue rather than a weakness. For Nigeria to truly succeed in the anti-corruption fight, however, the ICPC must be strengthened.

This means greater financial independence, stronger political backing, and legal reforms to speed up corruption trials. Equally important is ensuring that its leadership remains impartial and resistant to political pressure. The ICPC stands as a reminder that corruption cannot be tackled by arrests alone. It must be fought through a combination of enforcement, prevention, and cultural reorientation.

Whether the commission can rise above its challenges and deliver on this mission will determine its place in Nigeria’s fight for accountability. As the country battles to shake off the shackles of corruption, the ICPC’s role is more important than ever.

If empowered and truly independent, it could help cleanse Nigeria’s public sector and set the nation on a path to genuine transparency and good governance. Rosemary Robson writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri, Borno State

Preventing job racketeering: Call for transparency in Bauchi’s 10,000 workers recruitment

Dear Editor IT is now exactly six months since the Bauchi State government, under the esteemed leadership of His Excellency, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir, announced the recruitment of 10,000 workers across the state. This initiative was widely welcomed as a strategic effort to reduce unemployment and provide opportunities for the growing number of graduates in Bauchi. However, since the announcement, there has been no official update on the progress of the exercise, despite the high expectations of many candidates who are eagerly waiting to be absorbed into the state payroll. The prolonged silence has created tension and uncertainty in the minds of thousands of less privileged applicants, who now question whether the selection process will truly be based on merit. Many fear that the delay, now approaching seven months, may benefit only those with privileged backgrounds. This concern is further deepened by circulating rumours that the selection process is being conducted secretly through unofficial channels, with allegations that certain individuals are acquiring appointment letters at very high prices. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that certain unscrupulous elements within the system may be selling positions for amounts ranging from N900000, N800000, and N600000, depending on the candidate’s qualifications. In view of these troubling allegations, we respectfully call on the state government, under the amiable leadership of Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir, to launch a thorough investigation to verify the authenticity of these claims. Additionally, we urge the government to expedite the recruitment process and ensure that the entire exercise is transparent, merit-based, and fair to all applicants, especially those who are genuinely qualified and deserving of the opportunity. However, doing so will not only restore public confidence in the recruitment process but will also strengthen the integrity of governance and demonstrate the administration’s commitment to justice, fairness, and equal opportunity. The people of Bauchi State hold high expectations for this government and continue to believe in its dedication to positive change and inclusive development. In conclusion, the ongoing recruitment exercise represents a rare opportunity for the Bauchi State Government to reaffirm its commitment to transparency and meritocracy. By ensuring that every appointment is earned through competence rather than privilege, His Excellency has the chance to inspire renewed trust among citizens and set a strong precedent for future governance. The hopes and aspirations of thousands of young people rest on the integrity of this process. We are confident that the administration will rise to the challenge with decisive action, clear communication, and a firm stance against job racketeering so that Bauchi can stand as a model of fairness and equitable opportunity for all. Ukasha Rabiu Magama writes from Magama Toro, Bauchi State

Why CBN must revoke licences of online banks, enabling fraud

Dear Editor, What are the penalties for an online bank that provides vulnerabilities which enable fraud, particularly through failure to obtain the required documentation at the point of registration from their customers?

It is the duty of all Nigerian banks, including online banks, to obtain the necessary documentation at the point of registration from their customers so that it will be easier for law enforcement agents to track any fraudster who uses such a bank to defraud innocent Nigerians of their money.

What documents does a bank typically require from a new customer before opening an account? The necessary documents that a new customer must provide to the bank before opening an account are as follows: Two recent passport photographs, a national identity card, a valid working identity card, a copy of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company of residence of the new customer, an active mobile phone number and a full description of the residential address of the new customer.

The above mentioned information must be verified by the management of the bank before opening an account for a new customer. Nigerians have lost billions of naira of their money to fraudsters who have not been tracked because certain online banks used for the fraud lack proper documentation, thus hindering law enforcement agents from bringing the perpetrators to Justice.

Nigerians need the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently set up a committee to investigate certain online banks whose platforms have been used to perpetrate fraud. The committee is expected to include EFCC operatives, members of the NBA, honest bankers and DSS. Some fraudsters know very well that they will surely be caught red-handed if they use commercial banks to defraud Nigerians.

This is the time for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to publish the names of registered and recognised online banks for Nigerians and eliminate those used by fraudsters to defraud them. The presidency can’t continue to watch its citizens lose their money to fraudsters. These fraudsters are transferring Nigerians’ money to specific online banks after defrauding them.

Jimoh Mumin writes via jimohmumin@yahoo. com