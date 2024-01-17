NECA Urges FG To Set Up Nat’l Minimum Wage Committee

The Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has called on the Federal Government to set up a Committee on the new National Minimum Wage for workers in the country.

Mr Adewale-Smart Oyerinde, the Director-General of NECA made the call while speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recall that in two different New Year’s addresses, organised labour urged the federal government to form the Committee on National Minimum Wage.

The government-organized private sector, organised labour, and the national minimum wage committee were anticipated to discuss setting the national minimum wage for workers in the nation.

“Towards the end of last year, November and December, the government had requested for the nominees of the organised private sector, which we have forwarded to them and I believed, organised labour have forwarded theirs to them.

“What we are expecting is for the government to actually call the committee to commence their work immediately.

“We are hoping that before the end of this month, the committee will be called to commence deliberation that will lead us to arrive at the new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers,” he said.

He added that the committee tasked with negotiating a national minimum wage fixation framework based on ILO Convention 131 would still have to review President Bola Tinubu’s New Year’s speech on the matter.

Oyerinde has urged the government to move decisively, meanwhile over the matter of Mrs Nkiruka Onyejeocha, the substantive Minister of Labour and Employment.

“If she is not going to be confirmed as the new minister of Labour, then they should expeditiously appoint one.

“Because the minister of labour also has a critical role to play in the whole conversation of negotiating for the new national minimum wage.”

On the reduction in the number of entourage by Mr President, Oyerinde said the new policy was commendable.

“It is a good start to say let’s reduce the number of entourage whose function you can not really define in the first place.

“We hope that this will be strictly implemented and more areas where there are linkages will be critically looked at and addressed,” he said.