NECA Ready To Partner FG On Migration Reforms

Director General of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, has reaffirmed the association’s commitment to partnering with the Federal Government and stakeholders in implementing migration reforms that will engender dignity and economic growth.

Oyerinde stated this during the Stakeholders’ Sensitization Workshop on Expatriate Quota Reform, New Visa Regime and Post-Amnesty Programme in Kano, Kano State recently.

According to him, the Association remains committed to fostering an economy where law, enterprise, and opportunity coexist.

He noted that the Association is open to collaborating with stakeholders to transform the postamnesty process into a model of structured inclusion, turning compliance into confidence and sustainable development for Nigeria and the wider African continent.

He disclosed further that the post-amnesty programme intersects meaningfully with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by allowing for more unrestricted making the freer, more unrestricted movement of goods, services, and persons across Africa.

Thus, transparent and efficient migration systems become the backbone of economic integration. “Nigeria, the continent’s largest economy, must lead by example, demonstrating that lawful mobility and economic opportunity can coexist within a secure and predictable policy environment.

“For the private sector, the post amnesty programme is both timely and necessary. It ensures employers operate within clear legal parameters, protects enterprises from liability, and enhances workforce integrity. It also contributes to enterprise sustainability by aligning workforce planning with national immigration frameworks.

“NECA stands ready to collaborate with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in providing continuous engagement, capacity-building, and advocacy to ensure that this policy achieves its intended goals,” he said.

Applauding the foresight of the Honourable Minister of Interior and the diligence of the NIS Comptroller-General in driving the reform agenda with balance and purpose, he stated that the postamnesty programme convened by the Ministry demonstrated that migration can be managed in a way that protects national interest, promotes human dignity, and strengthens economic growth.

“I must commend the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, whose visionary leadership continues to redefine the administration of internal security and migration in Nigeria. His results-driven approach has positioned the ministry as a model of reform and accountability.

“I also want to acknowledge the steady and pragmatic leadership of the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nanna Nandap, whose commitment to operational excellence and humane enforcement is giving new credibility to the Nigeria Immigration Service,” he said.

He described the ministry’s ambitious reforms, including the post-amnesty enforcement sensitisation, as a reflection of the federal government’s determination to move towards global realities and practices with fairness, clarity, and firmness.

“We align with the ministry’s and NIS’s various initiatives because we are convinced that they are not punitive but restorative.

It offers foreign nationals who may have fallen out of compliance with immigration regulations a lawful path to regularisation, reinforcing Nigeria’s sovereignty and adherence to the rule of law. This is what effective migration governance looks like, firm on standards yet humane in execution,” he said.