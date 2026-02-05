NECA Inaugurates ESG Advisory Board

The Nigeria Employers’ Con‑ sultative Association (NECA) has inaugurated its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Advisory Board, marking a significant milestone in advancing sustainable business practices, responsible governance, and long-term enterprise value across Nigeria’s private sector.

The Advisory Board brings to‑ gether experienced professionals and industry leaders to provide strategic guidance, thought leadership, and practical insights on ESG issues affecting businesses in Nigeria.

According to NECA, the Board comprises representatives from Access Bank Plc, Nigeria Bottling Company Plc, Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Nestle Nigeria Plc, Sterling One Foundation, Dangote Industries Limited, Bank of Industry, Unilever Plc, IHS (Nigeria) Limited, Andersen in Nigeria, OLAM Agri, Seven Up Bottling Company and Bureau Veritas.

The Board is chaired by Mr. Femi Jaiyeola, Chief Risk Officer of Ac‑ cess Bank Plc, with Dr. Soromidayo George, Director, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nigeria Bottling Company serving as Vice Chairman.