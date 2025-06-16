NECA DG Joins Businessafrica’s Council

Share

BusinessAfrica, the lead – ing continental voice of employers and private sector organisations across Africa, with headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, has elected the Director-General/Chief Executive of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, into its executive council.

The election took place at its General Assembly, held at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

BUSINESSAfrica serves as a vital platform for promoting private sector development and regional business integration, while also representing African business interests at regional and international forums, including the Afri-can Union and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The election underscores Oyerinde’s dedication and commitment to the advancement and fostering of Africa’s economic growth and regional integration across the continent.

Oyetinde brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in private sector advocacy, business linkages, sustainable development, digital transformation, regional economic cooperation, investment/trade promotions and leading initiatives focused on empowering SMEs across the continent.

Commenting on the new status, Oyerinde said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be elected to the Executive Council of BusinessAfrica.

This is a critical time for Africa’s economic trajectory, and I am eager to contribute to an organisation that is so dedicated to empowering our continent’s businesses and unlocking its immense potential.

I look forward to collaborating with fellow Council members to advance policies that foster innovation, attract investment, and create widespread and inclusive prosperity.”

