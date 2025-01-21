NECA Decries Rise In Expatriates Working Without Permits

Share

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) Director-General Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde yesterday expressed concerns over the high percentage of expatriates who lacked work permits but are doing jobs that could be handled by Nigerians.

Oyerinde was reacting to a recent report quoting the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as saying 90 per cent of expatriates doing jobs meant for Nigerians lacked proper work permits.

He said the percentage highlighted by the minister was not only worrisome but posed a security risk. Oyerinde said it was expected that structures and frameworks to safeguard local jobs should be thoroughly implemented.

According to him, such structures and frameworks would prevent foreigners from doing jobs that should be taken up by Nigerians.

The DG said: “This comment by the honourable minister affirms the huge job facing the ministry, as there is need for urgent reversal of this trend.

