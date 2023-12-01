NECA: Dangote Honoured With Second Lifetime Achievement Award

For the second consecutive year, Aliko Dangote, Africa’s foremost entrepreneur and humanist, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award and accorded special recognition by the Organised Private Sector employers in the country, under the aegis of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA).

In a night of honour and reward for deserving member organisations, Dangote Group, the Pan-African conglomerate emerged top carting away the award in the ‘Resilience and Sustainable Growth’ category, while its subsidiary, Dangote Cement PLC was named the “Best Company in the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Sector” during the 2022 Employers Annual Excellence Award held at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The Dangote Group also got a special Plaque as one of the sponsors of the 3rd edition of the NECA 2022 Annual Employers’ Excellence Award. The Dangote Group had won an award as the best company in the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products sector in the 2021 edition. Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, a former Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc. was the second personality given special recognition and honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the well-attended event.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was received on the Dangote Group President’s behalf by a top management team led by the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development & Capital Projects, Mr. Devakumar Edwin; the Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Nglan Niat, and Director, Human Assets Management, Dangote Projects, Mr. Fola Ali. The other awards were also received by Mr. Edwin and Mrs. Adeola Oyetan, Head, Talent Management of Dangote Cement Plc.

Speaking while presenting Aliko Dangote’s Lifetime Achievement Award to the Dangote team at the high-brow event, former President of NECA and industrialist, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa said the citation of the business tycoon which was read out to the warm applause of the participants “was only to fulfil all righteousness, as the name of Dangote looms larger than life for his exemplary works.”