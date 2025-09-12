NECA Champions Business Growth, Digital Economy At Africa’s Employers Summit

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has thrown it’s weight in support of a summit hosted by the Federation of Kenya Employers, BUSINESS Africa Employers’ Confederation, International Labour Organization (ILO) & the International Organization of Employers (IOE) meant to champion business growth and digital economy in the continent.

This high-level event brings together business leaders, policymakers, and global experts to shape the future of work in Africa. The Summit is the premium gathering of Employers in Africa and arguably the biggest investment and networking platform for all African nations.

Speaking at the summit, the President of NECA, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, noted that African businesses need to continue to innovate in order to reposition for the ever changing workplace. Also speaking at the summit, the Director-General, NECA, Adewale Smatt-Oyerinde stated that digital economy and skills development will be a fundamental factor in driving enterprise sustainability and competitiveness.

Governments across Africa must be deliberate and focused on providing a hospitable environment for digital entrepreneurs to thrive.

Key takeaways at the opening ceremony include the need for African businesses to take advantage of its comparative advantage to drive growth and sustainable development; the imperative to upscale the conversation on productivity through focused and strategic vocational training interventions and the need to proactively leverage the opportunities of the platform economy through growth-focused legislations and regulations for the greater good of Africa.

Other distinguished guests and speakers at the event include, the Deputy President of Kenya, H.E Prof. Kithure Kindiki, the ILO DirectorGeneral, Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo, and Ms. Jacqueline Mugo, President of the International Organization of Employers.