NECA Canvasses For ‘Nigeria First’ Policy To Boost Economy

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the foremost voice of organised business for over six decades, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing enterprise competitiveness and national economic development through proactive policy advocacy.

In continuation of its mandate to support Nigerian businesses, NECA recently convened a high-level virtual Knowledge Sharing Session (KSS) for employers nationwide, themed: “Nigeria First Policy: Unlocking Opportunities for Businesses and the Economy.”

The engagement was designed to deepen understanding of the Federal Government’s Nigeria First Policy and explore its implications for private-sector growth.

Speaking at the session, the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Adewale Smatt Oyerinde, reiterated the Association’s ongoing collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Made-in-Nigeria Special Project Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to him, the full realization of the Nigeria First Policy depends on a strong public-private partnership, backed by reforms that reduce import dependence, ease pressure on the Naira, and support backward integration.

He emphasized the need for a more competitive and business-friendly environment, while urging employers to proactively patronize Nigerian products and services.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, who was represented by the Director, Industrial Development Department, Mrs. Olumuyiwa Ajayiade, made a detailed presentation on the policy’s objectives and strategic priorities.

She explained that the Nigeria First Policy prioritizes local goods and services in public procurement, enhances local content participation, and promotes economic growth through targeted government expenditure.

She further stated that the initiative aligns directly with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focused on industrialization, strengthening local production, and shielding the economy from global disruptions.

Also addressing the session, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, highlighted procurement and local content requirements under the policy.

He assured stakeholders that the Nigeria First Policy aims to empower local enterprises, promote quality standards, and improve global competitiveness of Nigerian products. He disclosed that implementation guidelines were currently being finalized and will be shared with NECA for further stakeholder engagement.

Representing the business community, the Chairperson of NECA’s Committee on Corporate Communi- cations and Public Affairs Experts, Ms. Victoria Uwadoka, stressed the importance of sustainable enterprise growth and outlined the strategic opportunities the policy presents for Nigerian companies.

The Knowledge Sharing Session recorded strong participation across sectors, with robust interaction and positive feedback from employers. Participants acknowledged the session as timely and expressed confidence in the policy’s potential to drive business expansion and national economic transformation.

NECA remains fully committed to working with government and the private sector to ensure successful implementation of the Nigeria First Policy and to champion initia- tives that strengthen the Nigerian economy.