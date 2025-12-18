NECA Bags PEBEC’s Business Advocacy And Partnership Award

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has bagged the Business Advocacy and Partnership Award from the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The award was presented to NECA during the PEBEC annual Award and Gala night Abuja recently, in recognition of its stead- fast commitment, constructive engagement, and strategic collabo- ration, which have strengthened Nigeria’s business environment and supported the government’s reform agenda.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Director-General of NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, expressed deep appreciation to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for the recognition, as well as PEBEC’s continued efforts to improve the business climate for all Nigerians.

Oyerinde described the award as a testament to the association’s longstanding commitment to supporting enterprises, advancing regulatory improvements, and promoting a more predictable and growth-enabling economic landscape.

He noted that the award serves as renewed motivation for the organisation to deepen its role in national development, strengthen institutional partner- ships, and support reforms that deliver sustainable economic progress for Nigeria.

“We are honoured by this recognition and remain fully committed to deepening constructive dialogue, driving evidence-based advocacy, and championing reforms that unlock the full potential of the private sector.

NECA will continue to work with government and key stakeholders to deliver enduring solutions that strengthen institutions, attract investment, and support national development,” he said.