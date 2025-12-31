NECA Backs FG On Tax Law Implementation In January, 2026

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed strong support for the implementation of the much-discussed tax laws, which are scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, Wale Smatt-Oyerinde, disclosed this during a media parley held in Lagos yesterday.

While commending the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms for doing a lot to constructively engage with all the stakeholders, despite efforts to misinform the Nigerian populace on its intention, he urged the Federal Inland Revenue Service to step up to its responsibility by working with the organised private sector to deepen awareness on the tax laws.

The DG, who expressed great satisfaction with the level of engagement associated with the tax reforms, said the legislation remains a significant item that has witnessed the most excellent form of organised chaos in Nigeria’s political history.

Notwithstanding, he urged the Federal Government to proceed with the implementation of the laws, as the issue of alteration raised by the National Assembly was not sufficient to halt it, considering its economic objectives. “We cannot continue to run the system the way it was run with a lot of inconsistencies. No law is perfect, and that’s why we have made provisions for amendments.

As we proceed, we can make necessary amendments, and by doing so, we are building an institution,” he said. He stated that the tax laws were aimed at creating a more conducive and productive business environment for the private sector, thereby generating jobs that would address the root cause of insecurity in Nigeria.

He noted that the stiff resistance faced by the reforms alone is an indication that some forces were against the growth of the Nigerian economy.