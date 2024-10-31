NEC Urges Tinubu To Withdraw Tax Reform Bills

Share

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday urged President Bola Tinubu to withdraw the Tax Reforms Bills from the National Assembly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council recently endorsed new policy initiatives to streamline Nigeria’s tax administration processes.

Speaking on the proposed Tax reforms Bill, the Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde said the plea formed part of the resolutions reached at the 144th meeting of the NEC meeting presided by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

According to him, the council members agreed that it was necessary to allow for consensus building and understanding of the bills among Nigerians.

He said, “NEC noted the need for sufficient alignment on the proposed reforms and recommended the withdrawal of the tax reform bills.

“We saw the gap and decided that there is a need for a wider consultation.”

Makinde added that this decision was made for the benefit of the country and emphasized the need for further consultations regarding the bills.

