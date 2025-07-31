NEC: Tinubu Unveils Financial Support Initiative For Grassroots Entrepreneurs

To boost economic activities and create jobs at the grassroots level, President Bola Tinubu has unveiled a new initiative aimed at providing financial support for 8.8 million economically active individuals across Nigeria’s 8,809 wards.

The President presented the proposal on Thursday while chairing the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the initiative is designed to ensure that the government’s macroeconomic achievements have a direct impact on ordinary Nigerians.

“Having stabilized the macro economy, the next step is to drill development down to the lowest levels. In each of the 8,809 wards, we aim to stimulate economic activity that will generate employment, reduce poverty, boost food security, and enhance social protection,” he said.

Bagudu explained that the programme, known as the Renewed Hope Ward-Based Development Programme, is anchored on the constitutional mandate for all levels of government to harness national resources for prosperity and self-reliance.

He described it as a collaborative initiative of the federal, state, and local governments funded through increased revenues in the Federation Account and other development programmes and designed to support at least 1,000 economically active persons in each ward.

The goal, according to him, is to drive inclusive growth and accelerate the march towards a $1 trillion economy.

Following the presentation, NEC passed a resolution endorsing and approving the programme, appointing the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning as the Secretariat to coordinate its implementation.

Also speaking on the initiative, Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, acknowledged that state governments are now receiving more revenue from the Federation Account, thanks to reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration.

“We acknowledge the President’s success in revenue generation and the results already recorded. The country is earning more, and so are subnational governments. This programme will ensure the additional resources make real impact at the grassroots,” he said.

Governor Uzodinma further noted that President Tinubu addressed challenges related to environmental impact assessments for his legacy infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Road.

He said the President called for greater collaboration between federal and state governments to speed up the implementation of such projects.

To that effect, a joint committee will be set up including representatives from the Office of the Surveyor General and subnational governments to align efforts in the national interest.

“Mr. President’s briefing today served as a catalyst to boost our morale and motivate us to take urgent action. For us as governors, it was a clear call to do the needful,” he said.