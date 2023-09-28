NEC: Shettima, Governors Beg Organized Labour On Nationwide Strike

The members of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to reconsider their planned nationwide strike.

During its 136th meeting held inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the council led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, extended this appeal to the labour union

Speaking during the meeting, the Vice President urged the NEC members to use their influence to persuade organized labour unions to postpone their planned industrial action.

Recall the organised labour comprising of the NLC and the TUC on Tuesday announced its decision to embark on an indefinite industrial action scheduled to commence on October 3.

The unions announced that workers will proceed on indefinite strike over the government’s failure to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy on petrol.