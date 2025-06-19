NEC Postpones Planned 150th Meeting

Share

The National Economic Council (NEC) has postponed its meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the NEC has the constitutional mandate to advise the President on the economic affairs of the Federation.

The council’s membership consists of the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other co-opted government officials.

While no official reason has been given for the postponement of Thursday’s meeting, it is worth noting that at least 11 governors were present with President Bola Tinubu during the commissioning of projects in Kaduna State.

New Telegraph recalls that during its 149th meeting in April, the NEC endorsed the establishment of a Cotton, Textile, and Garment Development Board. The council also discussed new strategies for expanding agribusiness and livestock transformation, projects that are expected to generate up to $90 billion in economic value by 2035.

