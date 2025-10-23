NEC Okays Tinubu’s Proposal To Revamp Security Agencies’ Institutions

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved President Bola Tinubu’s proposal for the comprehensive overhaul and modernization of training institutions for security agencies across the country.

The decision followed a presentation by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on the implementation of the President’s vision for a trillion-dollar economy, which emphasized the need for greater investment in national security by all tiers of government.

At its 152nd meeting held on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, NEC constituted a committee chaired by Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, to oversee the process of revamping security training institutions nationwide.

The committee, which has one month to submit a comprehensive blueprint, will focus on rehabilitating and modernizing facilities for the Nigeria Police Force and other sister agencies.

Addressing the Council, President Tinubu underscored the urgent need to restore and improve training conditions for security personnel, stressing that a well-trained and well-equipped security force was crucial to Nigeria’s stability and economic growth.

“We have to make the conditions of the training facilities more conducive for both the trainers and the trainees,” the President stated.

Other members of the committee include Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa). The committee’s secretary is former Inspector-General of Police, Baba Usman.

President Tinubu also urged state governors to prioritize issues that directly impact citizens’ welfare, especially at the grassroots level.

In his remarks, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who chaired the meeting, charged governors to translate national optimism into tangible improvements in people’s lives, noting that effective governance is measured by results, not rhetoric.

“The measure of government is not in speeches delivered; it is in the lives improved,” Shettima said.

He highlighted a presentation by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on the Anticipatory Action Framework for Riverine Flooding, which aims to strengthen early warning systems, coordination, and disaster response capacity at subnational levels.

Shettima commended the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, for spearheading efforts toward proactive disaster management, noting that the framework would help prevent avoidable losses caused by flooding.

“It is no longer in doubt that rivers that once sustained our farmlands and livelihoods have also been the source of recurring tragedy for many of our citizens. True leadership anticipates danger and builds systems to prevent loss before it happens,” he said.

The Vice President further stressed the need for coordinated economic planning, referencing Bagudu’s presentation on Nigeria’s trajectory toward a $1 trillion economy by 2033.

“This ambition requires coordination across the federation. It is our duty as a Council to interrogate the pathways, assign responsibilities, and ensure that our targets are realistic, time-bound, and transparent to citizens who expect results,” he said.

Shettima reaffirmed that the roadmap aligns with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on macroeconomic stability, food security, job creation, and subnational competitiveness as pillars of national prosperity.

Meanwhile, NEC mandated the Uzodinma-led Committee on Oil Theft to expand its scope to include the investigation of illegal mining operations across the country.

The Council also received an update on the Excess Crude Account (ECA), which currently stands at $535,823.39.