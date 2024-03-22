NEC Okays $617M I-Dice Programme Take-off in States, FCT

The National Executive Council (NEC) has okayed the commencement of the $617.7 million Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) programme in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. The Council, chaired by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa yesterday, also disclosed that the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have yet to repay the Federal Government an outstanding of N1.8 trillion budget support facility granted them by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Council, which disclosed that only 16 out of the 36 states and the FCT were ready for the commencement of state police, also put the balance of the Excess Crude Account at $474 million. Shettima in his comments at the virtual meeting told the governors that the President Bola Tinubu’s administration was determined to leave a legacy of prosperity for the people.

On the i-DICE programme, the Vice President urged the governors to nominate persons to represent each geo-political zone at the zonal level and focal persons to lead the implementation of the programme in their respective states. He assured that as the scheme becomes operational in the coming weeks, implementation across the country would be diligent, committed and forthright.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima assured that the administration would not rest on its oars until the citizens began to bask in the opportunities they were promised. He also noted that this was the reason the government was prioritising skill acquisition and job creation. He specifically noted that prioritising whatever offers Nigerians a means to earn a living with dignity were part of President Tinubu’s eight-point agenda. On outstanding being owed the Federal Government by states and the FCT, the Accountant-General of the Federation disclosed that FCT and states owed a cumulative sum of owed N1,718,705,566,436.25.