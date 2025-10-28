NEC: Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Illegally Mined, Stolen

The National Economic Council (NEC) has said that there is large-scale illegal mining and theft of Nigeria’s solid minerals, including gold. It decried that the proceeds were being siphoned without remittance to the national treasury.

The Council, presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, extended the mandate of the Committee on Crude Oil Theft and Pipeline Vandalisation, to also investigate illegal mining in the solid minerals sector.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Hope Uzodimma, said that NEC’s decision reflected growing concern about revenue leakages from the unregulated exploitation of mineral resources. “Our solid minerals are being mined and stolen without contributing to national revenue,” Uzodimma said.

“NEC has now directed our committee to work with relevant agencies to ensure that the country’s solid minerals — such as gold and other valuable resources — are properly accounted for,” he said.

Uzodinma, who is also the Imo State Governor, explained that NEC’s directive underscored the Council’s determination to secure national assets and improve revenue inflow from extractive industries.

According to him, Nigeria’s daily crude oil production had increased significantly from pre-2023 levels of about 700,000– 800,000 barrels per day to over 1.7 million barrels per day. He said the improvement, according to him was a collaborative security framework involving regulators, operators, state governors, and the military.

Uzodinma said: “This success was achieved through an enhanced partnership between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), the Navy, and security agencies, alongside strong community engagement.