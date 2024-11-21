NEC Moves To End Grid Collapse, Sets Up Committee On National Electrification

Share

…private sector renewable energy generation vital to increasing electricity access – Shettima

The National Economic Council (NEC) has resolved to reinforce the implementation of the National Electrification Strategy in a bid to end the constant collapse of the nation’s power grid.

This came just as Vice President Kashim Shettima, also the Chairman of NEC, told members of the Council that access to energy was a fundamental right and not a privilege because electricity remained the oxygen of economic growth.

Accordingly, the Council constituted a committee on National Electrification to help address the challenges in the power sector.

According to a release by Shettima’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the committee headed by Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, was to work towards deepening states’ engagements within the Electricity Reform Act 2023 and the National Electrification Strategy and Implementation Plan.

Following a presentation by the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), NEC observed that Nigeria needed a reformed and diversified electricity system, noting that by empowering states, accessibility and affordability of electricity could be enabled, ensuring that all regions effectively met their specific energy needs.

Members of the committee included Governors Dikko Radda of Katsina, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau.

Others were Ministers of Finance, Mr Wale Edun; Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu; Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu; Special Adviser to the President on NEC and Climate Change; Special Adviser to the President on Power; Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

Earlier in his address, Vice President Shettima maintained that access to energy was a fundamental right and not a privilege because electricity was the oxygen of economic growth.

He outlined issues before the Council that required urgent attention including energy infrastructure, human capital development, creative industries, fiscal strategy, industrial innovation, and long-term development planning, describing them as foundational to the transformation Nigeria needs.

Shettima explained that it was for this that experts and stakeholders from some of the critical sectors have been invited to share their insights and contributions.

He stated: “The past few months of collapses in our national power grid compel us to reinforce the pace with which we are adopting and implementing the National Electrification Strategy. Energy access is a fundamental right, not a privilege. It is the oxygen of economic growth.

“Our blueprints must, therefore, strive to expand access, empower rural communities, and drive productivity, especially for MSMEs. I hope that our discussions today will inspire solutions to light up homes, power businesses, and fuel Nigeria’s industrial future.

“Whatever path we agree upon, it is clear that a private-sector-led distributed renewable energy generation approach is essential to increasing electricity access for households and small enterprises alike”.

The Vice President also urged the Council to take Nigeria’s creative industry seriously, saying it presented an avenue to redefine the nation’s economic trajectory.

According to him, “New technologies have not only amplified the global appeal of our arts, crafts, and culture but also opened up revenue streams and job opportunities for Nigerians.

“Our music, films, art, and cultural heritage are not just global symbols of Nigeria’s soft power but also vital engines of economic growth. We cannot afford to relegate the promise of turning creativity into wealth, empowering our youth, and positioning Nigeria as a hub of innovation and cultural excellence,” he added.

The Council also received presentations on Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs)

