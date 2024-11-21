NEC Meeting: PDP Governors To Decide Damagum’s Fate

Share

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are set to meet in Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The top agenda of the meeting is to deliberate on the future of the party’s acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Ilyas Damages.

The meeting precedes the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) session scheduled for November 28.

Convened by Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, the gathering seeks to address the ongoing leadership crisis within the party.

However, there are strong indications that the governors are reportedly split into two camps.

READ ALSO:

One faction, led by Governor Mohammed, is pushing for new leadership, while the opposing camp, led by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and supported by former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, backs Damagum’s continuation until December 2025.

The North Central zone, responsible for selecting a replacement following the resignation of former National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, is yet to achieve consensus.

While Senator David Mark has been suggested as a potential candidate, his health concerns might disqualify him.

Despite the divisions, Damagum appears to have consolidated his position.

So far, he has gained the support of 29 out of 37 state chairmen and the chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This backing could prove decisive during the upcoming NEC meeting.

Imo State PDP Chairman and Interim Chairman of the PDP Chairman’s Forum, Austin Nwachukwu, addressed reporters after a recent meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC).

He described the gathering as an effort to strengthen relationships among party leaders.

“The NWC deemed it fit to gather all of us in Abuja to enable us to know each other.”

The outcome of the Jos meeting is expected to play a critical role in shaping the party’s leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Share

Please follow and like us: