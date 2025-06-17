NEC Meeting: INEC Rejects PDP Notice

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the notice issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding its upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for June 30.

In a letter dated May 30, 2025, with reference number PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.13/25-078, the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, informed the commission of its planned 100th NEC meeting. The letter, however, was signed solely by Damagum.

“This is for the commission’s information and necessary action, please,” the letter stated.

However, INEC, in its response dated June 13, 2025, with reference number INEC/DEPM/PDP/286/iii/80 and signed by Haliru Aminu, Acting Secretary to the Commission, rejected the notice on the grounds that it did not comply with laid-down regulations.

“The notice is not in compliance with the requirement of Part 2(12)3 of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022, which provides that the National Chairman and National Secretary of the party shall jointly sign the notice of convention, congress, conference, or meeting and submit same to the commission,” INEC stated.

Key issues expected to be discussed at the NEC meeting include the lingering dispute over the party’s national secretary position and the planned national convention scheduled for August.

