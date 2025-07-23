NEC Meeting: Fresh Crisis Rocks PDP S’East

Fresh crisis again erupts in the South East chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as faction of the party in the zone disowned Chief Ali Odefa as member and Vice Chairman of the party in the zone.

PDP had at its 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting last month, resolved to reinstate Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, as against Sunday Ude-Okoye who is the choice of the zone for the same position.

But a group under the aegis of South East PDP Stakeholders, said Odefa is not a member or officer of the party, and as such has no legal right to act or speak on behalf of the zone in any capacity.

Seprebofa Oyeghe, who spoke on behalf of the group, said Egwu Chidebere Goodluck is the duly nominated National Vice Chairman (South East) of the PDP, and disclosed that there was an order of perpetual injunction restraining Chief Ali Odefa from parading himself as a member or officer of the PDP, or participating in party activities in any form, have not been appealed or vacated by him.

Oyeghe said: “This position has been clearly established and reaffirmed through two separate judgements delivered by courts of competent jurisdiction.”

He cited the judgement of Justice Hillary Oshomah of Federal High Court, Abakaliki delivered on February 26, which he said upheld Odefa’s suspension and expulsion, as well as another judgement delivered on April 10, that reaffirmed the validity of earlier judgement expelling Chief Odefa.