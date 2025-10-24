NEC: Mbah To Chair Panel To Overhaul Security Training Institutions

The National Economic Council (NEC) has appointed the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, as Chairman of the committee for the overhaul of training institutions for security agencies across the country.

This followed the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s proposal for a sweeping overhaul of security training facilities across the country, as submitted to the 152nd meeting of NEC at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

To give life to this vision, NEC unanimously resolved to place Mbah at the helm of the strategic committee, which also has Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Umoh Eno (Akwa Ibom), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) as members and former Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman, as Secretary.

Addressing NEC, the President underscored the urgency and import of the task, saying, “We have to make the conditions of the training facilities more conducive for both the trainers and trainees.”

The committee has one month to deliver a blueprint for the renovation and modernisation of training institutions for the Nigeria Police Force and sister security agencies in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to transforming the security sector.

Meanwhile, Mbah’s appointment placed him at the centre of Nigeria’s new push to strengthen national security architecture through improved training, facilities, and conditions for personnel.

His leadership was expected to translate the federal government’s vision into actionable reforms that would reverse years of decay in security training institutions across the country.