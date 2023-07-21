NEC Censures Buhari’s Social Investment Register

The National Economic Council (NEC) has faulted the social register adopted by the immediate past administration of President Muham- madu Buhari for the distribution of money to citizens under the Conditional Cash Transfer in its Social Investments Programme (SIP). The Council noted that the modalities adopted for the compilation of the register were not transparent and therefore lacked integrity.

This came as the Council urged the sub-nationals to begin the implementation of Cash Transfer to workers as a means of cushioning the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy. The Council also debunked the reports that the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared N1.9 trillion recently to federal, states and local governments as June allocation clarifying that only N900 billion was shared by the three tiers of government.

These disclosures were made yesterday by the Anambra State Governor, Mr. Charles Soludo, at a briefing alongside his colleagues after the NEC meeting chaired by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa. Responding to question on how the government intended to implement the proposed Cash Transfer policy to workers as one of the palliatives for subsidy removal, Soludo said many of the beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer policy under Buhari could not be traced because the modalities adopted for the compilation of the register were not transparent.

The governor also disclosed that the Council resolved that all states should implement the Cash Transfer policy based on their individual fiscal capacities. He added that the Council also urged the sub-nationals to clear all outstanding debts owed their workers as a way of making more money available to them. The governor equally disclosed that the Council resolved that the minimum wage would be reviewed to reflect the prevailing economic realities in the country.

Soludo equally revealed that the Council enjoined the governors to cut down on the cost of governance in their states. Acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folashodun Shonubi told newsmen that the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) had surpassed its target for the first half of the year. Expressing the hope the agency would surpass its target for the year, Shonubi hinted that the FIRS may get a N25 trillion revenue target for 2024.