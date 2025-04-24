Share

Endorses Livestock Industry Transformation Plan

The National Economic Council (NEC), on Thursday approved the creation of the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Development Board as part of efforts to revitalize Nigeria’s textile industry and stimulate economic growth.

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma made this disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the 149th NEC meeting, chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the board will operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to ensure efficient management and industry-focused leadership.

According to the statement, a Chairman from the private sector will be appointed to lead the board, which will be funded through import levies on textile products.

“The National Economic Council, among other things, received a representation from the members and leadership of the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Forum,” Uzodimma said.

“These are private sector operatives involved in cotton, garments and textiles. The council endorsed their proposal and approved the establishment of national and regional offices in each of the six geopolitical zones for proper coordination.”

In a related development, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri revealed that the Council also received and reviewed a proposal from the Minister of Livestock Development on a national strategy to transform Nigeria’s livestock sector between 2025 and 2030.

According to Diri, the livestock acceleration plan is designed to boost job creation, expand exports, and increase internal revenue.

The strategy, based on a National Livestock Growth and Acceleration Plan, projects revenue generation between $74 billion and $90 billion by 2035.

“The plan is a direct partnership involving state governments, the private sector, and foreign investors, all under a strong federal regulatory framework,” Diri explained.

The proposed investment will be centered around five key pillars; Animal Health and Zoning Control, Feed and Further Development, Water Resources Management, Statistics and Information, Livestock Value Chain Development

The Council expressed optimism that both initiatives will drive sustainable development, create employment opportunities, and strengthen Nigeria’s economic resilience.

