NEC 2025: Emerging Leaders Spotlight Tax Reforms, Nigeria’s Future

The winners of the 2025 National Essay Competition (NEC) have been unveiled, with Vincent Maduka clinching the top position, while Loveson Anselm and Ogunleye Ayomide emerged first and second runners-up respectively.

Sponsored by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the competition focused on Nigeria’s future through the lens of taxation and reform, drawing wide participation from young Nigerians across the country.

The award ceremony, held on Wednesday, November 26, in Abuja, was convened by Foluso Sylvanus Ojo, publisher of the Abuja City Journal. The event highlighted the urgent need for tax reform and the critical role of young people in shaping the nation’s economic direction.

Ojo, who founded the initiative to celebrate academic excellence, lamented the marginal recognition given to high-achieving students in contrast to entertainers.

“Our youth should be celebrated for their intellectual achievements. It was heartbreaking to see a first-class graduate receive a token while entertainers were rewarded with millions,” he said.

He explained that this disparity motivated him to create the competition as a platform to support and reward exceptional young Nigerians.

This year’s theme, “Write the Future,” challenged participants to explore how tax reforms could influence Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“We are writing towards the future because the issues debated today—especially tax policies—directly relate to Nigeria’s development,” Ojo added.

First runner-up, Loveson Anselm, a medical student at the University of Jos, expressed joy at his achievement.

“It’s a dream come true. I was preparing for my professional exams when I saw the call for entries. I took the chance, researched deeply on tax reforms, and it paid off,” he said.

Anselm noted that while public narratives around tax reforms often appear negative, his research revealed that the government’s intentions are largely genuine.

“If fully implemented, these reforms can positively reshape Nigeria’s fiscal health,” he added.

Representing the FIRS Chairman, Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed Adaya Salisu reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting education and human capital development.

“The future is bright. The FIRS is committed to funding education because it is central to growth and national development,” Salisu said.

The event also featured an address by Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi, who highlighted Nigeria’s demographic advantage and the opportunities it presents.

“With its young population, Nigeria holds tremendous potential, despite the challenges,” he said, emphasising the country’s rising influence on the African continent.

As the event drew to a close, finalists were encouraged to remain committed to learning and national development, particularly in the area of tax reforms.

“Education is not a scam; it pays,” Anselm said, urging Nigerian youths to look beyond online rhetoric and embrace critical thinking.