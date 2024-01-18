Nebo Calls For Review Of Tertiary Institutions As Fed Poly Oko Holds 19th Convocation Lecture

Prof Chinedu Nebo, the former Vice Chancellor Of the University Of Nigeria Nsukka and ex-Minister of Power has called for a review of the curriculum of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

He advocated that the new curriculum should make skill acquisition compulsory for a graduate of any higher institution.

Prof. Nebo made the call while delivering the 19th Convocation Lecture of the institution on Thursday 18th January 2024 at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State.

Delivering the theme: Skills/Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development lamented the lack of prioritisation of skills and entrepreneurship training in tertiary institutions, and insisted that for the country to fight the prevailing joblessness among university graduates, there was a need to make sure that every graduate acquired a particular skill that would make him or her self-employable.

“Nigeria decapitated their technological advancements by throwing the City and Guilds certificate away, and, killing the original intent of the 6-3-3-4 education systems.

“Nigeria is greatly endowed with natural resources such that the country could pass as the most natural resource-endowed in the world, but it is sad that due to corruption and mismanagement, the country is like the world’s prodigal son.

He said: “This ugly situation was borne out of educational policies that started looking down on craftsmanship, and technical skills while preferring paper graduates from universities.

“Politics has become the most viable industry in the country. The country should pursue skills and entrepreneurship training for the citizens so as not only to reverse the stunted development but to also engender Sustainable development,” Prof Chinedu noted.

A former Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo state, Dr. Michael Arimanwa, Chairman of the convocation lecture, stated that the nation’s development can only take place if the emphasis is shifted from giving political position a priority to empowering the citizens to be productive and self-dependent.

Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo, The Rector of the institution, stated that the essence of the convocation lecture was for cross-fertilization of ideas, for improved growth in the programmes of the institutions”, she added.