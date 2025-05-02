N’East Youths Assure New Theatre Commander Of Support

Share

North East youths have assured the new Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, of total support, to enable him defeat terrorist elements within his Area of Responsibility (AoR).

Operating under the auspices of North-East Coalition Against Terrorism, the young men and women expressed the hope that the North East general area will experience total liberation soon.

The geo-political entity is, arguably, the epicentre of terrorism and insurgency, since 2009 when Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) began a bloodletting campaign to foist a caliphate on the State.

In a statement signed yesterday by the Convener, Ismail Mustapha, and Secretary, Danlami Bukar, the coalition said despite the challenges in the region, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa will continue to deny enemies of the State freedom of action.

While noting ongoing efforts by troops across theatres of operation, the youths insisted that security has assumed a wholeof-society and stakeholders’ approach.

