N’East Govs Worry Over Climate Risk, Impending Flood Disaster

The North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) has expressed concern over climate risk and the impending flood disaster in the sub region.

In a communiqué issued at the end its 12th meeting in Jalingo, Taraba State, the Forum called for proactive measures in confronting the flood and robust sensitisation of settlers along the flood plains.

In the communiqué signed by Chairman of the Forum and Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, the Forum regretted the continued daunting humanitarian and infrastructural challenges confronting the region.

The Forum appreciated the level of cooperation and collaboration among member states in the subregion.

It recommited itself to the pursuit of common issues of sub-regional concern and pursuance of collective course on matters that are related to the security, social and economic integration of the sub-region.

The communiqué reads in part: “Forum acknowledges the appreciable success recorded in the onslaught against the insurgency in the North-East but regrets that the subregion is still confronted by daunting humanitarian and infrastructural challenges.

“Forum took into cognizance the forecast of the credible agencies on climate risk and the impending flood disaster in the subregion.

“It, therefore, calls for proactive measures in confronting the flood and robust sensitization of settlers along the flood plains.

“It also called for support from both Federal Government and NEDC to reconstruct the broken infrastructure especially bridges by the flood.

“Forum decries high cost of agricultural inputs which might have direct negative consequences on farm outputs next year.

“To avert impending food crises ahead, it calls for more subsidies to farmers and robust preparation for dry season farming.

“Forum agrees to hold the North East Trade fair in partnership with NECCIMA, in Maiduguri, Borno State, December, 2025.

“While building on the early commitment of exploring solar option as a low hanging fruit, Forum recommits to subduing energy poverty by tasking the Committee on Power and Energy in the sub-region to come up with an integrated sub-regional power Master plan.

“Forum congratulates the University of Maiduguri, which is a legacy University in the sub-region for its golden jubilee.

“It also expresses its willingness to support the 50th anniversary celebration and the re-launch of the University Endowment Fund coming up in November, 2025.”