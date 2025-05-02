N’East Govs To Adopt Multidimensional Approach To Tackle Insurgency

Share

The North East Governors’ Forum yesterday has resolved to adopt multidimensional approach through kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in tackling insecurity challenges in the region.

The form made the decision in a nine-point communiqué read by Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State at the end of its 11th meeting in Damaturu.

The governors said addressing insecurity in the region must go hand-in-hand with tackling youth unemployment, poor infrastructure, weak education systems and widespread poverty related problems.

The Forum while commending the Federal Government toward improving the national security also expressed concern with the resurgence of insurgents activities in some parts of the region.

“The Forum calls on the Armed Forces, other security agencies, and community leaders to reappraise their strategies in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations,” the governors said.

The forum also drew attention to the deteriorating condition of federal roads in the region, which they said had worsened insecurity and hampered economic recovery. The governors, however, called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the completion of abandoned federal road projects.

The Forum pledged to deepen collaboration in attracting investments in agriculture, renewable energy, climate adaptation, and vocational training to create employment and reduce youth vulnerability to extremist ideologies.

The governors expressed appreciation for the efforts of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) and urged it to intensify stakeholder engagement and prioritise road and transport infrastructure projects.

