N’East Govs Meet In Taraba, Seeks End To Insecurity

The Northeast Governors Forum (NEGF), comprising Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States, on Saturday, said the security challenges bedevilling the region can only be resolved through a multidimensional approach.

Speaking at the 12th rotational meeting of the Forum in Taraba State, Governor Babangana Zulum of Borno State, identified the key solutions to banditry in the region to education, healthcare, beefed-up security, and infrastructural development, among others.

While commending President Bola Tinubu’s effort at ending insurgency in the region, the governors also insisted that the root causes, such as youth restiveness, unemployment, vocational and technical education, poor road networks and inadequate poverty reduction programmes must be tackled.

The governors are also seeking the collaboration of the Federal Government in providing an enabling environment to both local and foreign investors and to promote the establishment of small and medium-scale enterprises.

“We must reiterate our call for non-kinetic solutions to the challenges. This involves addressing the root cause of the problem by tackling youth unemployment through enhanced technical and vocational education, improving our road networks, revitalising agriculture, improving poverty alleviation programmes, security, and healthcare, among others.

“We must take practical steps that will ensure the revitalisation of our region.

“We must take practical steps that will attract both local and foreign investments, and promote the establishment of large and small-scale enterprises, further to the recent release of the 2025 flat outlook by the national hydrological services agency and the seasonal climate predictions from the Nigerian meteorological agency.

“In these authoritative forecasts, it is recommended that your excellencies immediately prioritise the development of robust mitigation strategies.”