N’East: FG Deploys Mobile Labs, Virtual Headsets To Boost Education

Share

The Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Programme (ASSEP) has provided 30 mobile laboratories and virtual reality headsets to enhance educational development in the North East.

ASSEP project implementation committee Chairman Sa’adatu Shehu, announced this during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting and programme assessment on Monday in Yola.

The ASSEP intervention project was launched on May 20, 2024 by Vice President Kashim Shettima in Bauchi. Shehu explained that the programme, an initiative of the Office of the Vice President and funded by the North East Development Commission (NEDC), aims to address gaps in the quality of secondary education across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe.

She said the provision of instructional materials is designed to equip students with the academic knowledge and practical skills required for the modern workforce.

Share

Please follow and like us: