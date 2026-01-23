Tokunbo Akande, Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman of the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), has shared insights on the filing of annual tax returns for employers, which is due January 31. In an interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, Akande explains why timely compliance is crucial. He also spoke on the new tax laws, explaining that it was designed to lift the vulnerable in society and make them pay less taxes.

Why is tax compliance particularly important for employers of labour and why the January 31 deadline?

Employers are required to file by January 31, while individuals have until March 31. The difference exists because tax filing is essentially a report of what transpired in the preceding year.

You can only file after the year has ended. Employers file earlier because they have already deducted and remitted taxes on behalf of employees and vendors throughout the year.

Historically, our compliance framework unintentionally encouraged non-compliance. The penalty for default was often lower than the cost of complying.

A rational person would choose to default and pay the penalty later. Under the new tax laws, that template has been flipped.

We have significantly reduced the cost and complexity of compliance, while penalties for non-compliance are now substantial.

This sends a clear message: it is cheaper, easier and smarter to comply. Beyond penalties, there is also reputational risk.

For many organisations, reputational damage is far more costly than any monetary sanction. Companies that value their brand and credibility should never want to be seen as tax defaulters.

Who qualifies as an employer under LIRS regulations?

At the state level, we deal with natural persons. An employer is any individual or entity that has engaged natural persons and paid them compensation.

This includes not only permanent staff, but also consultants, vendors, contractors and service providers who received payments. If you paid someone for services or goods, deducted tax and remitted it, you are considered an employer for filing purposes.

Does this obligation extend to former employees?

Absolutely. Filing covers what happened in the previous year. If someone worked for you for just one month last year and left, you must still report the compensation paid and tax deducted. The fact that the person is no longer in your employment is irrelevant.

What information must employers submit when filing returns?

Employers are required to submit detailed schedules that include the names of employees and service providers, their Tax Identification Numbers (TINs), the gross compensation paid to them, the amount of tax deducted, and the net amounts paid.

Employers must also upload payment receipts and evidence of tax remittance to the relevant authority, a process that ensures transparency and clarity for both the employer and the tax office.

These payments qualify as allowable deductions when employers file their corporate tax returns.

In addition, employers must submit projections for the current year, covering expected staff strength, payroll size and estimated tax remittances, to support effective planning and monitoring.

How can employers file their returns, and what platforms has LIRS provided?

Since 2022, all filings are strictly electronic. Manual filing has been completely phased out. Employers can file through https://e-tax.lirs.net using phones, laptops or desktops.

For those without ICT access, every LIRS office across the state has dedicated staff who assist taxpayers with filing at no cost. We also operate a help desk via 0700-CALL-LIRS, where trained officers guide taxpayers through the process and escalate issues when necessary.

There has been resistance to the new tax laws. How do you respond to the pushback?

The reforms are designed to favour low-income earners, small businesses, protect the middle class and remain neutral for high-income earners, making them the most far-reaching fiscal changes Nigeria has witnessed since independence.

Based on simulations conducted with anonymised 2024 Lagos tax data covering about 1.5 million taxpayers, the results show that 54.5 per cent of taxpayers will pay no tax at all, 43.9 per cent will pay less than they currently do, and only 1.6 per cent will pay more.

Overall, nearly 98 per cent of taxpayers are better off under the new regime, which makes the resistance to the reforms puzzling, particularly from groups whose members stand to benefit the most.

Why do you think resistance persists despite these figures?

Change naturally attracts fear and ignorance. People resist what they do not fully understand or what disrupts their comfort zone. Fortunately, both fear and ignorance can be cured through engagement, data, and continuous public education.

That is exactly what we are doing.

What is your final message to employers ahead of the January 31 deadline?

File early. Comply fully. Seek clarification when in doubt. The system is designed to support you, not punish you. Compliance is now easier, cheaper and safer.