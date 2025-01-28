Nearly 1,000 Arrests A Day As Trump’s Promise Of Mass Deportations Ramps Up

Share

Nearly 1,000 immigration arrests were carried out on Sunday as US President Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations ramps up.

The sanctuary city of Chicago has been a focus of the raids, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement also targeting areas in Miami and New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Trump was expected to officially move yesterday to remove diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from the defence department, one of several military-focused executive orders expected today.

A second order will task US officials with formulating a policy on transgender troops. A third executive order will reinstate military personnel who were discharged for refusing Covid-19 vaccines.

Removing DEI programmes from within the federal government was a central campaign promise of Trump’s – and one that he moved swiftly to implement upon taking office last week.

