NDYC Condemns Attempts To Undermine INEC, Destabilize Democracy

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has condemned what it described as a campaign of misinformation and blackmail targeted at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement signed by Israel Uwejeyan, the National Coordinator of the NDYC, the group described these attempts as not only reckless but also a direct assault on the democratic principles that uphold Nigeria’s political system.

According to the NDYC, recent developments have exposed a well-orchestrated plot by desperate politicians to incite unrest, sponsor protests against INEC, and create an artificial crisis aimed at undermining the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system.

The group reaffirmed that INEC is an independent electoral body established by law to conduct, supervise, and regulate elections in Nigeria.

It emphasized that INEC operates within the constitutional framework and does not act based on personal whims or external influences.

The NDYC denounced allegations of corruption and political interference in the recall process of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing them as desperate fabrications designed to mislead the public and derail a legitimate constitutional exercise by her constituents.

The group urged patriotic Nigerians to reject any attempt to discredit INEC and manipulate public opinion.

Additionally, the NDYC called on security agencies to act swiftly in identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting those planning to instigate unrest.

Furthermore, the NDYC encouraged INEC to remain steadfast in its constitutional mandate, conduct its investigations diligently, and uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral processes.

The group emphasized that Nigeria’s democracy must not be derailed by the selfish ambitions of a few individuals.

The statement reads: “We have received credible intelligence that certain individuals, desperate to manipulate public perception, have begun recruiting and mobilizing thugs to stage violent demonstrations in a bid to create a false narrative that the people are against INEC.

“This deliberate act of subversion is aimed at coercing INEC into abandoning its responsibilities and bending to the will of a few self-serving politicians.

“The Niger Delta Youth Congress categorically condemns this sinister agenda and calls on security agencies to act swiftly in identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting these elements who are determined to plunge the nation into chaos.”

