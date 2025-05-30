NDYC Cautions Amnesty Int’l Over Unverified Report

Share

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has condemned a recent report by Amnesty International, which claims that over 10,217 Nigerians have been killed in the past two years under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The NDYC described the report as filled with “unverified data, outrageous exaggerations, and politically motivated narratives” aimed at undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The group’s National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, at a briefing questioned the credibility of Amnesty International’s figures, particularly the claims of 6,896 people killed in Benue state and 2,630 in Plateau state within two years, calling them “statistically ridiculous” and bordering on “reckless incitement.”

The NDYC accused Amnesty International of demonstrating an alarming bias against the Nigerian state, repeatedly producing reports with exaggerated claims and politically motivated narratives designed to incite fear, discredit the government, and erode public confidence in the nation’s security institutions.

The NDYC noted the government’s efforts to address security challenges, including modernising security operations, eliminating key bandit leaders, enhancing intelligence frameworks, supporting internally displaced persons, and engaging community stakeholders to foster reconciliation.

The organisation argued that Amnesty International’s report completely disregards these realities and instead cherry-picks incidents to weave a narrative of failure and anarchy.

The group demands that Amnesty International retract the report, issue a public apology to Nigerians, and cease all further attempts to destabilize the country through propaganda, exaggeration, and foreign-funded disinformation.

The NDYC called on the international community, development partners, and all patriotic Nigerians to reject the report.

The NDYC stressed that Nigeria is not a failed state but a resilient nation confronting its internal issues head-on and building mechanisms to ensure lasting peace.

They urged patriotic Nigerians to remain vigilant, united, and focused, and not allow lies and foreign propaganda to divide them or derail their journey towards a stronger, safer, and more prosperous nation.

“ Their continuous interference in Nigeria’s domestic affairs, often without rigorous evidence or constructive engagement, suggests an ulterior motive far removed from the principles of justice or peace.

“The Nigerian government is not blind to the security challenges confronting various parts of the country. However, to present these challenges as an uncontrollable bloodbath, while ignoring the extensive and ongoing counter-insurgency, peace-building, and community stabilisation efforts is deceptive and disingenuous.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has consistently invested in modernizing security operations, Eliminating key bandit leaders, enhancing intelligence frameworks, supporting internally displaced persons, and engaging community stakeholders to foster reconciliation. Amnesty International’s report completely disregards these realities and instead cherry-picks incidents to weave a narrative of failure and anarchy.

“The NDYC questions where and how Amnesty International obtains its data. Who verifies their so-called investigations? Which independent and credible Nigerian organisations have validated these claims?

“If Amnesty International truly has the welfare of Nigerians at heart, it should work with local organizations and government agencies in data collection, policy development, and peace-building.”

