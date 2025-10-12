Ndume: Why Nigeria Is Opposed To Genocide Claim

Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South in the National Assembly, is the Chairman, Senate Committee of the Nigerian Army. In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the recent claim of genocide against Christians in Nigeria and other issues.

You and your colleagues have decided to go the United States and confront them, what would you be telling them?

That what Ted Cruise and co said is not true. It’s not true to say that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria. You know that it’s not true. This thing came from Ted Cruise and it’s been lingering around, dates back to 2020. In fact, Donald Trump, in his first term, designated us as CPC (Country of Particular Concern) where a group of religious believers of any kind are being persecuted. So, that means sanctions would be applied.

We had a feel of it when Nigeria wanted to buy the Tucanos. It took the late President a lot of lobbying to convince them that the terrorists have no religion, they just go about killing and we needed the Tucano. Fortunately, during the tenure of Joe Biden, we were removed from the CPC list. What Ted and co are now trying to do because of the recent incidents in the country…and unfortunately again, when a particular reverend from Benue went before the congress, it started at the US Congress before the Ted Cruise case.

Ted Cruise is coming up with a bill to designate Nigeria as CPC and also to impose certain sanctions. And these have far-reaching effects on not only Muslims so to say but Nigerians. Because that means, as we fight this war, the majority of what we use at the Nigerian Army and security agencies come from overseas.

We don’t even manufacture bullets in Nigeria. So, when you have sanctions against a country like that, even now, with that equipment, we are still battling the issue of insecurity, it seems to be spreading all over. So, if you don’t have the supply of what the armed forces need, I don’t want to imagine what will happen. Now, if you go to America, I don’t know if you are a citizen or not, and they see Seun, instead of you to spend 15 minutes at the airport, it may take you a day or you may not be able to go in because if they designate you as someone of a particular concern, then you are there. It’s part of the plan. As I said, it’s on Tuesday that definite position will be taken on the prayers of my motion. They read the motion and all the Senators are in support of this motion.

What was exactly the prayer in your motion?

The prayers are basically four. First is to urge the Federal Government through Ministry of Foreign Affairs and security agencies to enhance transparent and data-driven public communication providing verified casualty figures and context to counter the misinformation. The second is to call on religious leaders , civil society organisations and the Nigerian media to communicate responsibly, avoiding language that could inflame division.

The third prayer is to mandate the committee on foreign affairs , national security and intelligence and information and national orientation to collaborate with the executive in developing a coordinated national communication strategy to present accurate figures. So, the plan of the Senate as being raised is that you and some of your colleagues is to go to US Congress with the hope of meeting Ted Cruise himself and sit down and address the issue with the US Congress? They don’t have open Channels of communication or media because if you want to hear anything reliably you have to subscribe to CNN and its likes but, it’s not like that.

You have a very strong population of Christians in Borno State, your senatorial district. Part of what Senator Tom Cruise of the United States is saying is that there is a mass murder of Christians. Places like Benue, Taraba and in Kwara South now and those who are largely affected by this insurgents or insecurity are the Christian populated areas. Do you think that global outlook of the situation has caused this report?

This is because if you go to Benue that is largely populated by Christians and you find 247 persons killed in one out of which 235 are Christians, someone can say there is an attempt to wipe them out. What are your thoughts? In Borno State, it did not start as a result of religion but by Boko Haram, which means Western education is prohibited, whether you are a Muslim or Christian. Eighty per cent of those and the areas affected by the insurgents are the Muslims from Kanuri. I represent Borno South and have three or four local governments that are Christian dominated and they are the least affected.

If you go to the local governments in Northern Borno, except for the capital, all of them have been displaced. Recently, the state governor is personally taking interest in resettlement and even with that, my local government benefitted highest from it, because 12 communities in local governments were resettled. As it is even in his local government there are two or three villages that he has resettled.

When Boko Haram was at its peak in 2014, there were 120,000 displaced Muslims in far Cameroun and it was only recently that the governor intentionally in alliance with the ministry of humanitarian services that the number had reduced to 60,000. From Borno East in my local government constitutes about six wards, 60,000 of them were displaced. This issue of insecurity and terrorism affects everybody and I am from a Muslim and Christian family.

The current National President of the Christian Church of Christ in Nigeria is from my area and we are related. The Deputy Chairman of Northern Christian Association of Nigeria Bishop Mohammed is my brother. The security issues in Southern Kwara.

What is your committee doing about that? Kwara is called the State of Harmony?

My State is called the State of Peace and we have not known peace since 2009. Unfortunately, what is happening in Kwara has been brought under a matter of urgent national interest at the Senate. The bottom line is that the issue of security and welfare of Nigerian citizens is the main function of the government as defined by Section 14(2) of the Nigerian Constitution.

I still say the Nigerian government should still put the issue of security as priority and fortunately Nigeria is making more money the government is making more revenue that should be channeled towards providing security and welfare of Nigerian citizens.

This government is not doing enough yet to care for the Army?

Can you believe that the Nigerian soldier’s salary is $32? Is that not ridiculous? N49,000, and not even N50,000, but this government must be credited because it has been doubled and a soldier is now collecting N104,000 and changing it to $65-67 per month. Whereas U.S private which is called B4 has a salary of $2,400 per month.

You expect the soldiers and the Police to perform when their pay is N50,000 per month. You give them AK 47 and their salary can’t buy them two bags of rice. I mean we are not serious in this matter The security of a citizen, if you remove me now as a senator and say I’m not going to be paid and know I can sleep with my two eyes and drive my car this night, if I decide to travel and without fear of insecurity. If you look at the salary of our soldiers from major downwards, you will pity them.

There might be an amendment to the 2025 Appropriation Act. Are you worried about that? Yes, I am worried about appropriation and sometimes I get angry and emotional about this because when the budget was brought, they were hurrying us up to pass it. We passed the budget and where is it now because this is October and you can’t expect people like me to keep quiet. Now, they are supposed to bring a supplementary budget I heard and also bring the 2026 budget. We have not started implementing the 2025 budget and the 2026 budget is coming, so what do we do?