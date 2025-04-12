Ndume Urges Tinubu To Declare State Of Emergency On Security, Economy

Share

Ali Ndume, the lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District in the 1oth National Assembly, has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on the nation’s security and economic sectors.

The Borno lawmaker who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday faulted the President’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Speaking on the programme, Ndume said President Tinubu should have gathered the political actors and resolved all lingering differences rather than the proclamation.

He also denied claims that the political actors ignored Tinubu’s directives prior to the emergency rule imposition.

“Let the President forget about everything and concentrate on three things – security, welfare of citizens and economy.

“His attention should go there as number 1, then he should create a state of emergency in those areas.

“I feel that the President would have worked seriously on bringing them (and) solving the problem than (declaring a state of emergency). Call them, seat them down and say ‘go and sort your problem.

“How can you ignore the President? When he removed them now, did they ignore the removal?”

