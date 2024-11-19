Ndume Urges Senate To Allow Late Ubah’s Widow Succeed Him

Share

Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South, has appealed to the Senate to allow Uchenna Ubah, the widow of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, to succeed him as the representative of Anambra South Senatorial District.

Ndume made this plea during a valedictory session held on Tuesday to honour the late senator, who was known for his significant contributions to the Senate and his constituency.

The lawmaker emphasized the importance of preserving Ubah’s legacy through his family and highlighted historical precedents to support his appeal.

“What I want to appeal to you, Mr. President, is that we keep the spirit and aspirations of Ifeanyi alive,” he said.

He referenced Chuba Okadigbo who after his passing, his wife, Margery, joined the Senate to continue his legacy.

Also, he cited Oluremi Tinubu Nigeria’s First Lady who served in the Senate with the goodwill of Lagosians, carrying forward her husband’s political vision.

Additionally, Tokunbo Abiru, Iyabo Obasanjo, Ede Dafinone, and Abdulaziz Yar’Adua were mentioned to have represented their family legacies in the Senate.

He further stressed that Uchenna Ubah, who is in her 50s and has been a strong support system for her late husband, would be an ideal candidate to ensure continuity and honour for the people of Anambra South.

Ndume urged the Senate President and his colleagues to support this initiative.

He noted further that having a “spiritual representative” from Ubah’s family in the Senate would preserve the late senator’s aspirations, maintain continuity in governance for Anambra South, and honour Ubah’s contributions to Nigeria’s legislative landscape.

