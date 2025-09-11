Discard Call For Removal Of Service Chiefs, Ndume Tells Tinubu

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, on Thursday urged President Bola Tinubu to disregard recent calls for the removal of his Service Chiefs.

This is as the former Senate Leader warned that such moves could demoralise the Armed Forces at a critical time in Nigeria’s fight against insecurity.

New Telegraph recalls that the Northern Ethnic Nationalities Forum, earlier in the week, demanded the immediate sack of the Service Chiefs.

The Forum, led by Dominic Alancha, had argued that the present crop of military leaders lacked the professional capacity to tackle the nation’s worsening security challenges, particularly insurgency and banditry.

Reacting to the call, Ndume dismissed the agitation as misplaced, insisting that Nigeria’s security crisis was more about inadequate funding, poor logistics, and welfare gaps than a failure of leadership at the top.

He also called for a proactive TEAM (Training, Equipment, Ammunition, and Motivation) approach, which, according to hi,m would go a long way to counter terrorism, banditry, and insurgency.

The senator, whose state has borne the brunt of Boko Haram insurgency for over a decade, argued that boosting troop morale and providing modern equipment were more urgent than leadership changes.

He further commended Tinubu for what he described as a sense of “ethno-religious balancing” in the current security appointments, contrasting it with the perceived lopsidedness of previous administrations.

He said, “Those pushing for the sacking of the present crop of Service Chiefs have ulterior motives and they do not mean well for the present administration and Nigerians.

“It is outlandish and uncharitable for any group of individuals to accuse the present Service Chiefs of professional incompetence. All of them have the requisite training and experience in Theatre operations.

“All they need is adequate ammunition and motivation. The salary of a private army in Nigeria is about N100,000 ($67.00) per month. Their daily allowance (N5,000) is unconscionable and nothing to write home about.

“People should desist from pronouncements that could dampen the morale of our Soldiers and Officers on the field of operation,” he argued.