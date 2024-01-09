Ndume To Tinubu: Dismantle emerging political cartel now

Senate Chief Whip Ali Ndume has urged President Bola Tinubu to dismantle the “emerging political cartel within the corridors of power”, warning that it may be worse than a cabal if unchecked.

Ndume who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, however, commended Tinubu for suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Betta Edu.

In a telephone conversation with journalists, the lawmaker said the alleged fraud committed by Edu might not be isolated. He warned that if unchecked, the emerging political cartel might destabilise the Tinubu administration.

The Borno South’s representative in the National Assembly said for Tinubu to succeed he must take some tough decisions. Ndume noted: “What President Tinubu has done is very timely. The suspension of the minister is a welcome development.

“It will allow the relevant agencies to conduct a proper investigation. “Some people in the same position Tinubu is would not have acted. But as a leader, he acted swiftly and the minister has been suspended. We should commend the President. This is something Nigerians should commend.

“But the President should not stop there. There is an emerging political cartel within the corridors of power. “The President must not act swiftly and dismantle the cartel. “If they’re not stopped, they’ll be stronger and worse than the cabal.”