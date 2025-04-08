Ndume: Tinubu’s Appointments Violate Federal Character

Share

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District on Monday raised concerns over what he described as violations of the federal character principle in President Bola Tinubu’s political appointments, warning that such actions could have serious political repercussions if not addressed.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Politics Today, the outspoken lawmaker emphasized that while the President holds the constitutional authority to appoint individuals into political offices, such appointments must reflect Nigeria’s ethnic and regional diversity, as clearly stated in the Constitution.

Ndume, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), clarified that while professional appointments, such as those of the Chief of Army Staff or the Inspector-General of Police, require specific qualifications and expertise, political positions are expected to be more inclusive in order to foster national unity.

“The Constitution is very clear when you look at it vis-à-vis the appointments made so far. These are political appointments, and Section 143 clearly states that political appointments should reflect the federal character. That is not the case here,” Ndume said.

READ ALSO:

“You can’t appoint someone who is not a soldier as Chief of Army Staff or someone who is not a police officer as the IGP. But for political appointments, the Constitution insists on fairness, and that’s being violated,” he said.

Ndume warned that ignoring these constitutional guidelines could result in long-term political fallout for the Tinubu administration.

“These things can boomerang at a certain period of time if they are not corrected,” he cautioned. “All I’m doing is drawing the president’s attention to these infractions.”

The senator also dismissed claims that his comments were driven by personal grievances, stating that his primary duty as a legislator is to provide oversight and speak out against irregularities.

“As a Nigerian, I have the right to voice this out. In fact, that’s why I’m in the National Assembly — to provide oversight on the president’s actions. This is not personal,” he said.

Ndume expressed dismay that some individuals within the administration were more focused on attacking his person rather than addressing the core of his argument.

“Tinubu’s attack dogs will attack me and not the message,” he remarked.

He concluded by reminding public officials that they are ultimately accountable not just to Nigerians but to God.

“At the end of it all, each one of us will stand before God and account for what we were responsible for. That’s why I’m saying this,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

