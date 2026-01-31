Ndume Sympathises With Military Over Casualties in Foiled Boko Haram/Iswap Clashes

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) has commiserated with the troops of Theatre Command North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK), members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and families of those killed during an encounter with Boko Ha- ram/ISWAP terrorists in Sabon Gari village.

He also extended his sympathies to the people of Harang and other surrounding communities in Hawul Local Government area, where some terrorists invaded and killed one person and destroyed houses and other properties recently.

Recall that the Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force OPHK, Lt. Col. Sani Uba on Thursday, in a statement, revealed that dozens of ISWAP terrorists were nuetralized by troops and recovered arms and ammunition during a confrontation.

Unfortunately, some soldiers of Sector 2 at Sabon Gari, Damboa Local Government area of Borno State, alongside some CJTF and civilians paid the supreme price.

It was gathered that most of the civilians killed were Biu indigenes, and were also casual workers at Wajiroko bridge along Biu Maiduguri-Damboa road that was hitherto destroyed by terrorists some years ago.

Ndume, a former Chair- man, Senate Committee on Army in a condolence message on Friday urged the military, especially troops of OPHK, not to be deterred by pockets of terrorists’ attacks, but to remain committed and steadfast in order to end the over 16-year war.

He appreciated Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, the troops and other security agencies for their unwavering sacrifices in the ongoing clearance operations at the Sambisa Forests, Timbuktu Triangle, Mandara Mountains and other hideouts of terrorists, which led to decisive blows on many Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their Commanders in the last one month.