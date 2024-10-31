Ndume Opposes Tax Increment, Aligns With Northern Leaders

Share

The representative of Borno South in the Senate Ali Ndume yesterday aligned with the northern leaders opposing the plans by the Federal Government to review the tax regime upward.

In a statement, he said the Federal Government must get things right first, expand sources of income for Nigerians and ensure that the people are living and not surviving, before review the taxes upward.

The former Leader of the Senate said the middle class of the country is gradually fading, as they are being squeezed out by the high inflation. The statement reads: “This tax they’re talking about, we are almost losing the middle class in Nigeria.

“It is either you have it or you do not have it. Those that are in the middle are being squeezed out. If Nigerians can pay for those taxes, it is okay. “But in the current situation, increasing taxes is not an alternative at all.

I will not support any increase in tax. “Let us get things right first. Let people start living and not survive. Let people have extra income, and then you can tax them.

“I like to use an example of common sense. Allow Nigerians to have enough blood in their body before you start asking for donation.”

