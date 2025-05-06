Share

Ali Ndume, the lawmaker representing Borno South, on Tuesday commended President Bola Tinubu over the recent embargo on the importation of foreign goods.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the presidential directive mandates all federal ministries, departments, and agencies to give absolute priority to Nigerian goodspriority to Nigerian goods, services

Reacting to the development, Ndume described the move as a bold initiative that would go a long way in promoting indigenous entrepreneurs, boost the local economy, and generate employment for Nigerians.

The senator also urged the Federal Government to seek to impose heavy taxes on some of the foreign goods to discourage Nigerians from ‘buying them instead of picking locally produced items.

He said, “It is heartwarming to hear that President Tinubu has taken this bold decision to ban imported goods that can be produced locally. This will be a major boost for indigenous businesses amid the slipping Nigerian economy.

“If implemented faithfully, it will shield our local producers striving to find their feet from being choked out of existence by established foreign investors who flood our market, unhindered, with goods that are cheaper and even substandard. “With protection of local industries, there will be employment for our employable youths, the measure will also boost our Gross Domestic Product and the value of Naira will appreciate as there will be less strain on our foreign reserves, since the demand for foreign exchange by importers of such foreign goods would drastically reduce.”

