“If implemented faithfully, it will shield our local producers striving to find their feet from being choked out of existence by established foreign investors who flood our market, unhindered, with goods that are cheaper and even substandard.

“With protection of local industries, there will be employment for our employable youths, the measure will also boost our Gross Domestic Product and the value of Naira will appreciate as there will be less strain on our foreign reserves, since the demand for foreign exchange by importers of such foreign goods would drastically reduce.”