Ndume Lauds Tinubu’s Appointment Of Northerners

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, has joined others to laud President Bola Tinubu for appointing several Northerners to key positions within federal agencies, calling it a step towards inclusive governance.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu announced 12 new appointments from the northern region into strategic national positions.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday, May 24, in Abuja, Ndume praised Tinubu for responding to earlier concerns over regional imbalance in government appointments.

It would be recalled that Ndume had previously criticised Tinubu’s administration for marginalising the Northern region in appointments, referencing Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates fair representation of Nigeria’s diverse regions.

According to the lawmaker, any continued imbalance could deepen discontent and foster opposition against the administration.

However, in his latest statement, Ndume commended Tinubu’s appointment, describing the recent appointments as a reflection of the President’s openness to feedback and commitment to national unity.

Ndume emphasised that while he remains committed to holding the government accountable, he supports President Tinubu’s broader vision for Nigeria and believes in his capacity to deliver on democratic promises.

He congratulated the new appointees and urged them to justify the trust placed in them, warning that the expectations of Nigerians remain high.

Ndume pledged his continued loyalty to the President, reiterating that his criticisms would always be guided by patriotism and the national interest.

“President Tinubu is someone who surrenders to constructive criticism. I have known him to be a fair-minded, cosmopolitan person. No one is infallible.

“When our leaders in the North, including myself, expressed concern over the lopsided nature of previous appointments, it wasn’t to attack but to highlight an important constitutional issue. This move by the President shows his ability to listen and adapt.”

