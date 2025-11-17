The Senator representing Borno South and former Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a capable, listening and visionary leader who deserves collective support to deliver on his mandate.

Senate Ndume, who spoke on Sunday at the Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Award Lecture at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, said the country must close ranks and give the President the solidarity required to overcome prevailing national challenges.

He expressed reservations over the rising wave of defections from opposition parties into the All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that the ruling party risks internal strain if it continues to admit political actors who contribute little or nothing to its development.

He, however, stressed that the broader national task before President Tinubu makes unity of purpose more important than intra-party differences.

READ ALSO:

“I have warned that the APC is becoming overloaded. And when you overload a ship, especially with empty cargo, it risks capsizing,” he said.

“But beyond party politics, what Nigeria needs now is unity. Charity begins at home. Let us stand together behind our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. With unity, we can move this country forward.”

Ndume said many of those defecting to the APC add no meaningful value after joining, likening the situation to “a pastor who leaves his church and immediately wants to become the pastor in charge,” a development he said naturally breeds confusion.

He insisted that despite occasional criticisms of the administration, his commitment to Nigeria’s progress and his confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership remain firm.

“I call Asiwaju a leader because he listens,” Ndume said. “Some may wonder why I speak frankly at times. It is because I fear people may think we are failing, when in truth, we have a leader who is genuinely committed.

“No one man can be captain, goalkeeper and striker at the same time. The President needs capable hands around him.”

The senator emphasised the need to remove incompetent officials he described as “kakistocrats and kleptocrats,” arguing that only a united and efficient team can support Tinubu’s reform agenda.

Dame Uche Azikiwe, wife of Nigeria’s first President, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, commended the organisers of the annual lecture and urged current political leaders to emulate the patriotism and selflessness of First Republic statesmen such as Zik himself, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“They are long gone, but their legacies live on,” she said. “They were selfless leaders, not driven by personal interest. I am always happy when people remember Zik for his contributions to Nigeria’s unity.”