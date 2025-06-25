Ndume Gloats Over Rift Between Tinubu, El-Rufai

Share

The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, Senator Ali Ndume, on Tuesday stated that sometimes he is tempted to gloat over the rift between President Bola Tinubu and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Ndume who made the disclosure during an interview on Arise News added that this might be part of El-Rufai’s frustration with Tinubu.

According to Ndume, who was the Director-General of the Rotimi Amaechi Presidential campaign, El-Rufai was in Amaechi camp but suddenly shifted his support to Tinubu prior to the primary election.

He said, “El-Rufai was supposed to be on our side but somehow, he moved over. And I think these are part of the things that are annoying or frustrating him.

“He was on our side. Amaechi’s side. Before Tinubu was nominated, he made up his mind to support Tinubu, and Tinubu, as he rightly said, said that he should not leave and that he should come on board, join the government.

“So since then, I’ve not been that [close to El-Rufai] because he abandoned our group. He was on our side but went to support Tinubu fully. You know, he really mobilized. He did a lot of things. Tinubu asked him to join the government but somehow, up till now, I don’t understand what happened [El-Rufai and Tinubu] but that is not my business.

“But sometimes, I’ll say, ‘okay o, you did that to us, it’s payback to yourself’. But, I cannot understand, I was the Chief Whip. El-Rufai came to the chamber [for ministerial screening] and we almost like told him to take a bow and go…”

