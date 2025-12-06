Senator Ali Ndume has expressed reservations over the newly submitted list of 65 ambassadorial nominees by President Bola Tinubu, saying the selection breaches the federal character principle.

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, stated that the distribution of nominees across geopolitical zones was uneven and risked inciting ethnic grievances.

He pointed out that some states received multiple nominees while others were excluded entirely, and raised concern over the inclusion of a former senator from Yobe who reportedly passed away earlier in the year.

The lawmaker cautioned that approving the list in its current form could breach the ethos of national cohesion, stressing that the Constitution requires balanced representation in government appointments.

However, The Senate is expected to begin screening the nominees next week. The batch includes both career and non-career diplomats, among them several former service chiefs, ex-governors, and political figures.

The list has been forwarded to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for review within one week